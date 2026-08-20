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Home / Delhi / Suspected ‘Special 26’-style fake CBI raid foiled in Rohini

Suspected ‘Special 26’-style fake CBI raid foiled in Rohini

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A suspected attempt by a group posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers to conduct a fake raid at a businessman’s residence in Delhi’s Rohini was foiled after his wife refused to open the gate, the police said.

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According to the complaint, a group of eight to 10 people reached the residence and claimed they had come to conduct a CBI search. They allegedly tried to gain entry but failed to produce proper authorisation or establish their identities.

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The woman refused to open the gate despite alleged pressure and threats. The suspected fake officers remained outside the residence for nearly 1.5 hours.

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The incident drew the attention of neighbours, who gathered at the spot and questioned the group about the search warrant and other authorisation documents. When asked to provide a copy of the notice, the group allegedly claimed that it was in their car and left the spot on the pretext of retrieving it.

The family subsequently called the police helpline 112, following which a police team reached the residence.

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According to the complaint, the suspects were wearing clothes bearing the CBI insignia and carrying identity cards identifying them as CBI officials.

The family also told police that a notice purportedly bearing the name and signature of the CBI Director was later sent to the complainant’s father through WhatsApp. Though the message was subsequently deleted, the family had taken a screenshot and submitted it to the police.

The complainant’s family has alleged that the notice was fabricated and was intended to make the purported raid appear to be an authorised CBI operation.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in and around the residence. Police have begun an investigation to identify the suspects and ascertain their motive.

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