Suspension has not affected my morale: ACP Manasvi tells Delhi cops

A day after being suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha on Tuesday said the departmental action had neither disheartened him nor affected his morale, expressing faith in the system and confidence in a fair inquiry.

In a video message addressed to fellow police personnel and senior officers, Vashishtha said suspension was a departmental action and should not necessarily be viewed as a major wrongdoing. He urged police personnel to remain focused and committed, adding that their collective resolve should remain intact.

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“I have complete faith in the system and am confident that there will be a fair inquiry and a fair judgment,” he said, adding that he was not disheartened by his suspension.

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Vashishtha also thanked the police leadership for organising the Sampark Sabha, where personnel were given an opportunity to raise their concerns and share their views. He expressed hope that the issues discussed during the interaction would be addressed and a positive solution would emerge.

A 2019-batch officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), Vashishtha was serving as ACP before his suspension.

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His career has included assignments with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Delhi Police Security Unit. He had also served as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar until the latter resigned in 2025.

Born and brought up in Jaipur, Vashishtha comes from a family of doctors. He graduated in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, between 2009 and 2013.

He joined DANIPS as part of the 2019-20 batch. After his initial training and posting in Delhi, he was transferred to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2022, where he served as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Diglipur and Havelock. He returned to Delhi in December 2024.

PIL seeks action against cop over alleged threat to lawyers

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking criminal action against suspended Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta and other police officials for allegedly making threatening remarks against lawyers.

A group of lawyers mentioned the matter before the court, alleging that objectionable remarks, including references to an AK-47 and the phrase “Kaale coat ke Gunde” (black coat goons), had been made against advocates.

The court earlier in the day declined to take suo motu cognisance of alleged threatening remarks made by Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha against members of the legal fraternity, asking the lawyers, who raised the issue, to file a formal petition.

Seeking the court’s intervention, one of the lawyers urged the Acting Chief Justice to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, saying, “You are our chief. If you take suo motu cognisance, we will be assured.”

However, the Bench asked the lawyers to approach the court through a formal petition rather than seek immediate suo motu intervention.

Assuring them that the matter would be examined, Acting Chief Justice Sambre said the court would direct the listing of the petition once it was filed.

“You file a formal petition, we will look into it. We will order its listing. Give a copy to the Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lao. I assure you that we will look into it. You give representation, but also file a formal petition,” the Bench told the lawyers.