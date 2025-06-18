DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / SUV carjacked at gunpoint, 3 held

SUV carjacked at gunpoint, 3 held

The stolen vehicle was recovered along with two robbed mobile phones and a country-made pistol with one live round
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:14 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three men allegedly stole a Tata Harrier SUV at gunpoint near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, the police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 5 am on Sunday on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg when the vehicle was parked outside a restaurant.

Advertisement

According to the police, the victim, Sagar, was waiting inside the SUV, while his employer and his wife were attending a party inside the restaurant. Suddenly, three men entered the vehicle from the rear door. One of them, armed with a pistol, threatened Sagar and forced him into the back seat before driving away with the vehicle.

Sagar was allegedly assaulted and held captive in the moving car for nearly an hour. The accused also snatched his mobile phone and some cash before dumping him on Asola Road and fleeing with the SUV. The driver later reported the incident at the Kishangarh police station.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly, the police traced the location of the vehicle using surveillance and CCTV footage. After several hours of monitoring, the car was intercepted and the accused were arrested. The stolen SUV was recovered along with two robbed mobile phones and a country-made pistol with one live round.

The arrested men have been identified as Yogesh, alias Commando (34), Ashok Kumar (40) and Banty (25). All three are repeat offenders with over 10 previous cases related to robbery, snatching and burglary registered against them, officials said.

Advertisement

The police confirmed that further investigation is underway.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts