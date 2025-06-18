SUV carjacked at gunpoint, 3 held

Three men allegedly stole a Tata Harrier SUV at gunpoint near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, the police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 5 am on Sunday on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg when the vehicle was parked outside a restaurant.

Advertisement

According to the police, the victim, Sagar, was waiting inside the SUV, while his employer and his wife were attending a party inside the restaurant. Suddenly, three men entered the vehicle from the rear door. One of them, armed with a pistol, threatened Sagar and forced him into the back seat before driving away with the vehicle.

Sagar was allegedly assaulted and held captive in the moving car for nearly an hour. The accused also snatched his mobile phone and some cash before dumping him on Asola Road and fleeing with the SUV. The driver later reported the incident at the Kishangarh police station.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly, the police traced the location of the vehicle using surveillance and CCTV footage. After several hours of monitoring, the car was intercepted and the accused were arrested. The stolen SUV was recovered along with two robbed mobile phones and a country-made pistol with one live round.

The arrested men have been identified as Yogesh, alias Commando (34), Ashok Kumar (40) and Banty (25). All three are repeat offenders with over 10 previous cases related to robbery, snatching and burglary registered against them, officials said.

Advertisement

The police confirmed that further investigation is underway.