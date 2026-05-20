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Home / Delhi / SUV driver arrested for injuring cop, police mitra

SUV driver arrested for injuring cop, police mitra

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 AM May 20, 2026 IST
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A police constable and a police mitra were injured after a suspected vehicle driver allegedly rammed a police motorcycle and attempted to run them over while trying to escape in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

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The driver has been identified as Arman Shokeen, 23, a resident of Pitampura, Delhi.

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According to police, the incident occurred on May 17 when Constable Ashish Sangwan and police mitra Sandeep Singh were on routine patrol near the Outer Ring Road. During the patrol, they noticed a suspicious SUV being chased by members of the public and attempted to stop it.

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The police said the accused ignored repeated instructions to halt and allegedly rammed the police motorcycle multiple times in an attempt to flee. In the process, both the constable and the police mitra were allegedly run over and sustained injuries.

Despite the attack, the accused was eventually overpowered with the assistance of local residents present at the spot.

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A case has been registered under Sections 109(1), 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Jahangirpuri Police Station. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while the SUV involved in the incident has been seized.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

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