SUV driver runs over youth on suspicion of being police informer

A Scorpio driver allegedly ran over a young man on suspicion of being a police informer on Sirohi-Bijopur road in Faridabad. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, appears to show the driver deliberately ramming the victim with the vehicle.

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The police said the occupants of the Scorpio first assaulted the man before chasing him in the SUV as he tried to escape. They allegedly struck him with the vehicle, trapping him between it and a wall. The Scorpio finally came to a stop after crashing into the wall. The victim suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in the ICU. The police have arrested one accused and launched a search for the others.

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According to villagers, a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team from Yamunanagar had visited Dhauj in connection with a theft case and was looking for Jishan, Nafees and Aslam. The three men allegedly fled before the police arrived. After the police team left, they suspected that Shahnaz, a resident of Sirohi village, had informed the police of their whereabouts.

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The trio then allegedly drove to Sirohi in a black Scorpio, where Shahnaz was grazing cattle. They allegedly assaulted him before chasing him in the vehicle and knocking him into a wall. Villagers who rushed to the spot caught the driver and his associates and assaulted them, but the accused managed to escape, eyewitnesses said. The police have registered cases at the Sector 56 police station based on complaints from both sides.

“A case has been registered against Scorpio driver Tahseem, a resident of Dhauj village, under charges including attempted murder. He has been arrested. We have seized the vehicle used in the incident and are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.