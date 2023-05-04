SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

A speeding SUV with an injured man on its roof drove through Delhi’s high security zone for nearly a kilometre without being intercepted by the police. The incident has drawn parallels to the Kanjhawala ‘hit-and-run’ case.

The victim, Deepanshu Verma (30), died when he was flung from the car roof near Delhi Gate by the SUV driver. The incident took place on the night of April 29.

According to the police, an SUV had hit a bike on Kasturba Gandhi Marg on late Saturday night. Due to the impact, the pillion rider tossed and landed on the roof of the SUV while the other, who was riding the bike, was thrown several feet away.

Instead of stopping the car, the driver continued to speed away with the injured man towards Ranjit Singh flyover. Verma was alive while lying on the car roof, and presumably died after he was flung from the roof when the driver took a sharp turn.

The accused, Harneet Singh Chawla, a property dealer, was arrested and booked at the Barakhamba police station.