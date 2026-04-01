SUV hits cop in late-night chase in Delhi

A head constable was injured after being struck by a speeding SUV during a night patrol in the Mandir Marg area of the national capital, police sources said.

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The incident took place late on April 13 when Head Constable Mahendra, along with Constable Deepesh, was on patrol duty between 8 pm and 8 am in New Delhi district.

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Around 11 pm, Mahendra noticed a black SUV parked suspiciously near the Aasharam Bapu Ashram while passing from Hanuman Mandir towards Vande Mataram Road. When he knocked on the window to question the driver, the latter sped away towards Dhaula Kuan.

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Mahendra immediately pursued the vehicle on his motorcycle, with another officer joining the chase. The SUV briefly halted at a red light near Shankar Chowk, where the driver suddenly reversed. As Mahendra approached and attempted to question him, the driver accelerated abruptly, ramming into the policeman’s motorcycle.

The impact threw Mahendra off the bike, causing it to crash. He sustained serious injuries to his left leg.

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While another officer attempted to continue the chase, the driver managed to flee the spot. Mahendra was rushed to a nearby hospital. The police registered a case on April 14. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the offender.