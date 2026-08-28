Swine flu surge: 304 cases in 48 hrs, tally crosses 2,600 before winter

Delhi’s swine flu tally has crossed 2,600 cases, with 304 new infections recorded in just 48 hours, raising concern over an unusually early rise in influenza cases ahead of the winter season.

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The capital recorded 166 new cases in the last 24 hours alone, taking the total number of swine flu cases this year to 2,612. Influenza A cases have also crossed 3,300.

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The pace of the rise is evident from figures recorded on Aug. 20, when Delhi had 1,777 swine flu cases. The number has since risen by more than 835 cases in seven days. Influenza A cases stood at 2,392 on Aug. 20, including 114 H1N1 cases.

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The rise has come earlier than the usual influenza season, which is generally more active in November, December and January. Increased humidity during the rainy season and greater contact in crowded, enclosed spaces have been cited as factors behind the spread. Schoolchildren and people living in crowded areas face a higher risk of infection.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has, however, sought to ease concerns. ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said the virus currently circulating is not a new strain. Around 97% to 98% of Influenza A samples tested in the country have shown the same virus.

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While small genetic changes occur over time, ICMR said no unusual pattern indicating a major outbreak has been found. Most cases are mild, though the infection can affect the lungs and cause serious respiratory illness in some patients.

Delhi hospitals have been told to remain prepared, with adequate isolation beds, doctors, nursing staff, oxygen, medicines and testing facilities. Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh said the health department is continuously monitoring the situation and hospital capacity would be increased if required.