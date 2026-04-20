Swipe, chat, trust, lose: Online dating, matchmaking turn costly for many

For 30-year-old Shweta (name changed), creating a profile on a matrimonial platform ended in financial and emotional distress. She lost over Rs 7 lakh to a man she met online and intended to marry. What began as a promise of companionship turned into a rude awakening when the accused cut off all contact and blocked her across platforms.

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Following her complaint, the police arrested Anand Kumar (35), a resident of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Investigators said he allegedly duped nearly 500 women of around Rs 2 crore by posing as a doctor, businessman, lawyer and film producer across dating and matrimonial platforms.

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Cops say such cases are no longer isolated. With the rapid shift from traditional matchmaking through families and community networks to digital platforms, fraudsters are exploiting anonymity and access to a wider pool of potential victims.

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Rising trend

As the use of dating and matrimonial platforms grows, so does the scale of fraud. A 2026 report by McAfee found that one in seven Indians has fallen victim to romance scams, with average losses of around Rs 2.8 lakh. The Ministry of Home Affairs has warned that fraudsters often pose as well-settled professionals or NRIs to build credibility before seeking money. Data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre indicates a steady rise in complaints, many linked to organised networks using emotional manipulation for financial gain.

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Modus operandi

Investigators broadly classify these frauds into two patterns. On matrimonial platforms, scammers create fake profiles and quickly build emotional trust. Conversations are then shifted to private messaging apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, where monitoring is limited. Victims are subsequently asked for money on various pretexts, including medical emergencies, travel expenses or customs clearance. The demands escalate over time before the fraudster disappears.

On dating apps, a growing pattern is the “restaurant scam”. Victims are persuaded to meet at a specific café or bar, where they are encouraged to place orders. The establishment — sometimes in collusion — then presents an inflated bill, often running into tens of thousands of rupees, and pressures the victim to pay. The accomplice exits once payment is made.

Platforms response

In response, online platforms are introducing safeguards to limit misuse. Apps such as Tinder have rolled out profile verification tools, including video-based checks, to curb fake identities. Automated systems are also being used to flag suspicious behaviour, while users are encouraged to report and block dubious accounts.

Platforms continue to issue advisories cautioning users against sharing personal information or transferring money to strangers. However, officials say that as fraudsters adopt more sophisticated methods, user awareness remains the most effective safeguard.

True story

Shivam (name changed), a third-year college student of Indraprastha University recounted how a date arranged through a dating app turned into an unpleasant and costly experience at a café in Hauz Khas. After matching with a woman online, they both agreed to meet near the metro station before heading to a nearby café she suggested. The meeting began normally, with casual conversation, but concerns arose when the menu was unclear and items appeared overpriced.

According to him, he ordered several dishes while the woman had only a drink and shared soup. However, when the bill arrived, it totalled to Rs 3,500, which he felt was unjustified for the quantity and type of food served. He particularly noted the high price of a soft drink as an example The soft drink can which costs Rs 125 for 250 ml was charged Rs 500. The incident left me feeling deceived and raised suspicions about possible overcharging practices targeting customers brought in through such meetings.

What investigators have to say

Youngsters hardly tell such scams to anyone as they fell cheated and keep it to themselves which gives an escape route to such scamsters.