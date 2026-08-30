'System being put in place': New Delhi Municipal Council chief takes accountability for poor public toilet conditions

Public toilets in parts of the New Delhi area are in need of significant improvement, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is now working on putting a system in place to address the problem, its chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has acknowledged.

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In a post on X, Dwivedi said the condition of several public and community toilets under the civic body’s jurisdiction was “not satisfactory”, while acknowledging that fixing the problem would take time.

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“Situation of many Public Toilets-Community toilets in NDMC area is not satisfactory. It needs lots of improvements. Will take time to deal with this but will be done. Have already started working on this for putting a system in place,” he wrote.

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The public acknowledgement comes days after Dwivedi apologised over waterlogging reported at several locations in the New Delhi area, putting the spotlight on the functioning of civic services in the capital’s administrative heart.

Taken together, the posts present an unusual picture of a senior civic official publicly acknowledging shortcomings in services under his administration while also assuring residents that corrective measures are being initiated.

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Rather than attributing the problems entirely to operational difficulties, Dwivedi has repeatedly accepted responsibility for shortcomings and indicated that remedial work is under way. His latest post, however, also makes clear that improving civic infrastructure is likely to be a process rather than an immediate fix.

The issue of public toilets is particularly significant in an area that receives a large daily footfall, including residents, office-goers, visitors and tourists. The condition and maintenance of such facilities can directly affect the experience of people using public spaces in central Delhi.

AIIMS encroachment: NDMC clarifies jurisdiction

In another post on X same day, Dwivedi responded to a user who had sought an encroachment drive outside Gate No. 6 of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Ring Road.

Dwivedi said he had checked the matter with the concerned team and found that the location did not fall within the NDMC’s jurisdiction.

“I have checked the status of the encroachment near AIIMS Gate No. 6, Ring Road, with the concerned team. It has been informed that this particular area falls outside NDMC jurisdiction and under MCD,” he wrote.

He added that the concerned team had informed him that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had issued vending licences to vendors operating at the location.

The response highlights a different aspect of civic administration: determining responsibility between multiple agencies before enforcement action is undertaken.

While the NDMC administers a relatively small but high-profile part of the capital, several other areas fall under the MCD. As a result, complaints raised by residents and members of the public can sometimes involve locations outside the jurisdiction of the official or civic agency to which they are addressed.

Dwivedi’s response therefore did not simply promise an enforcement drive. Instead, he said the location had been checked with the concerned team, identified as falling under the MCD, and that the vendors there had been issued vending licences.

The two posts, coming within five days of his post apologising for waterlogging, underline the contrasting responsibilities faced by civic authorities in Delhi, accepting responsibility where a problem falls within their jurisdiction, while establishing jurisdiction where it does not.

For the NDMC chairman, the public messaging also places emphasis on accountability alongside institutional processes: shortcomings in NDMC-managed services are being acknowledged publicly, while action is being promised to address them; complaints concerning areas outside the council’s jurisdiction, meanwhile, are being directed towards the agency responsible for them.