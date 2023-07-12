 Tackling tomato prices: Consumer Affairs Dept orders procurement from mandis for distribution in major consumption centres : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Tackling tomato prices: Consumer Affairs Dept orders procurement from mandis for distribution in major consumption centres

Tackling tomato prices: Consumer Affairs Dept orders procurement from mandis for distribution in major consumption centres

Retail tomato prices surged up to Rs 240 per kg in the Delhi on Wednesday due to the supply disruption from Himachal Pradesh

Tackling tomato prices: Consumer Affairs Dept orders procurement from mandis for distribution in major consumption centres

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 12

Amid the rising prices of tomato, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to immediately procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded maximum increase in the last one month.

Retail tomato prices surged up to Rs 240 per kg in the Delhi on Wednesday due to the supply disruption from Himachal Pradesh.

"The stocks of tomato will be distributed through retail outlets at discounted prices to the consumers in Delhi-NCR region by this Friday," said a senior official.

The targeted centres for release have been identified on the basis of absolute increase in retail prices over the past one month in centres where prevailing prices are above the all-India average. Key consumption centres in states having higher concentration of the identified centres are further selected for the intervention.

Tomato is produced almost in all the states in India, though in varying quantities. Maximum production is in southern and western regions of India, contributing 56%-58% of all India production. Southern and Western regions being surplus states, feed to other markets depending on production seasons. The production seasons are also different across regions. The peak harvesting season occurs from December to February. The periods during July-August and October-November are generally the lean production months for tomato. July coinciding with monsoon season, adds to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses adding to price rise. The cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomato.

Apart from the normal price seasonality, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions, etc., often lead to sudden spikes in prices.

Currently, the supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Maharashtra especially Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik, which is expected to last till this month end. Madanapalle (Chittoor) in Andhra Pradesh also has continued arrivals in reasonable quantities. The arrivals in Delhi-NCR are mainly from Himachal Pradesh and some quantity comes from Kolar in Karnataka.

New crop arrivals are expected soon from Nashik district. Furthermore, in August, additional supply is expected to come from Narayangaon and Aurangabad belt. Madhya Pradesh arrivals are also expected to start. Prices are anticipated to cool down in the near future, accordingly.

#Andhra Pradesh #Karnataka #Maharashtra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

2
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

3
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

4
Punjab

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda admitted to hospital, son Maninder urges people not to believe rumours

5
Himachal

Vehicular traffic resumes on Chandigarh-Shimla highway; Manali-Chandigarh highway still closed for traffic

6
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

7
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

8
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

9
Himachal

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

10
Himachal

Rain no hindrance: Shimla boy ties knot with Kullu girl online

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Yamuna water level breaks 44-year old record as it swells to...

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens

Rain havoc: Relief measures going on war footing in Punjab and Haryana

Rain havoc: Relief measures being taken on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana

The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction wi...

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

The state government has deployed six choppers to evacuate s...

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Road rescue teams are now clearing the snow enroute Chandert...


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

After langar, SGPC offers free medical aid to flood victims

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Traffic restored on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Panchkula: Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Cops recover body parts from wooded area in north Delhi

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Two breaches in dhussi bundh, 15 villages in Shahkot submerged

Poisonous gas kills 3 in Nawanshahr

Crops on 5,500 hectares destroyed in Lohian block

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi