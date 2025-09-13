DT
Home / Delhi / Taj Palace receives bomb threat via e-mail, declared hoax after Delhi Police searches premises

Taj Palace receives bomb threat via e-mail, declared hoax after Delhi Police searches premises

The mail mentioned that there were improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on each floor of the hotel
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
A bomb threat received through e-mail on Saturday sent Taj Palace staff here into tizzy which was later declared a “hoax” following an extensive search by the Delhi Police, an official said.

“After a thorough security check authorities have declared the threat a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us and we continue to remain vigilant,” a Taj Palace spokesperson said.

Upon receiving information, multiple teams of the Delhi Police including a bomb disposal squad (BDS), dog squad, and a quick reaction team (QRT) immediately rushed to the spot, the official said.

The mail mentioned that there were improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on each floor of the hotel.

“We reached the hotel and launched an extensive search operation. All public areas, parking zones, lobbies, and rooms were thoroughly checked with the help of bomb detection equipment and sniffer dogs,” he further said.

However, nothing suspicious was found and the threat was declared a hoax, a senior police officer said.

Police said the e-mail is being traced to determine its origin with cyber teams at work to identify the sender.

This incident comes a day after the Delhi High Court received a similar bomb threat via e-mail, following which the entire court complex was evacuated.

Earlier this week, bomb threats were also sent through e-mail to the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), which were later declared to be hoaxes.

