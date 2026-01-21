DT
PT
AAP accuses UP Govt of shielding Noida DM

AAP accuses UP Govt of shielding Noida DM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
AAP accuses UP Govt of shielding Noida DM
The AAP on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh Government of shielding senior officials in connection with the death of a software engineer who drowned in a drain in Noida, allegedly due to a failed rescue operation.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government’s action of transferring the Noida Authority CEO was an attempt to divert responsibility while protecting the District Magistrate (DM).

Addressing the media, Bharadwaj claimed that the engineer was alive for nearly two hours after his car fell into the drain late at night and kept pleading for help.

He claimed that despite the presence of the police, Fire Brigade and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the spot, no serious rescue attempt was made, leading to the engineer’s death by drowning.

According to Bharadwaj, eyewitnesses and SDRF personnel said the jawans hesitated to enter the water due to extreme cold and the possible presence of iron rods inside the drain.

He questioned how a person could be left shouting for help for two hours in front of multiple agencies without being rescued.

The AAP leader said public anger has been growing over the incident and noted that the Uttar Pradesh Government had transferred the CEO of the Noida Authority.

However, he questioned this decision, saying the main responsibility for rescue operations lies with the District Magistrate, who heads the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and oversees disaster response, including the SDRF coordination.

Bharadwaj claimed that the Noida DM is Medha Roopam, daughter of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While acknowledging that the CEO may bear responsibility for infrastructure-related flaws, he said the failure of the SDRF rescue operation fell under the DM’s jurisdiction.

Raising questions over the government’s intent, Bharadwaj asked why action was taken against the CEO and not the DM.

