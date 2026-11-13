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Home / Delhi / Tanvir Ahmed appointed Waqf Board CEO

Tanvir Ahmed appointed Waqf Board CEO

The official notification formally records the Lieutenant-Governor's appointment of Ahmed, but does not provide details of the earlier arrangement under which he was functioning in the position.

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu has formally appointed 2007-batch DANICS officer Tanvir Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board through a Gazette notification, although the officer was already functioning in the post at least since October.

The Revenue Department issued the Extraordinary Gazette notification on November 9, stating that Ahmed's appointment would take effect immediately. The notification does not, however, describe the decision as a reappointment or specify whether it regularises an earlier arrangement, extends his tenure or constitutes a fresh appointment.

Ahmed had already been functioning as the Board's CEO in October. On October 19 and 21, he wrote to the Land and Development Office and the New Delhi Municipal Council seeking the restoration of electricity and water connections to the Race Course mosque, acting in his capacity as the Waqf Board's CEO.

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The November 9 notification, issued by the department's General Administration Branch, invokes Section 23(1) of the Waqf Act, 1995, read with the relevant provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and a Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated September 2, 2024.

The official notification formally records the Lieutenant-Governor's appointment of Ahmed, but does not provide details of the earlier arrangement under which he was functioning in the position. The nature of the latest decision, whether a fresh appointment, continuation or regularisation, could not be established.

The Delhi Waqf Board is responsible for the general superintendence and administration of Waqf properties in the Capital, including mosques, dargahs, graveyards and other properties dedicated for religious and charitable purposes.

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The CEO oversees the Board's administrative functioning and implementation of its decisions under the applicable law.

The notification, however, does not announce the constitution or reconstitution of the Board or any change in its governing structure.

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