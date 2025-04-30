DT
Tarlochan bats for governance setup for Delhi University's north campus

Former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh on Tuesday called for the creation of a dedicated governance structure under the Delhi MC to oversee the conservation and development of the Delhi’s University north campus. Speaking at the annual student welfare prize...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:47 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh on Tuesday called for the creation of a dedicated governance structure under the Delhi MC to oversee the conservation and development of the Delhi’s University north campus.

Speaking at the annual student welfare prize distribution ceremony at SGTB Khalsa College, Singh said the area deserved a clearly demarcated authority for its upkeep. He was addressing students and faculty while welcoming newly elected Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who is an alumnus of the 1992 batch of the college.


