Tata Power-DDL to give festive power supply within 24 hours

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has announced temporary electricity connections within 24 hours for Ram Leela, Durga Puja and other festive events in North Delhi, subject to completion of the required formalities.

Organisers can apply for the connections by visiting the nearest Tata Power-DDL Customer Care Centre at the division office. The utility said consumers can also apply and make payments online through its official portal.

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Meters will be kept available at zonal offices and installed after applicants submit the required documents along with the demand note, the company said.

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The power utility has also begun inspections of electrical infrastructure in areas hosting large public events to minimise safety risks during the festive season. Its teams are checking poles, streetlights, towers, wires, substations and feeder pillars for potential hazards.

Tata Power-DDL has advised event organisers and consumers to exercise caution while using electrical wiring and avoid loose connections.