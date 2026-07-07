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Home / Delhi / Tattoos on victim’s body help Delhi cops crack murder mystery

Tattoos on victim’s body help Delhi cops crack murder mystery

3 held for killing man over old rivalry; vehicle used in crime seized

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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A tattoo on the victim’s hand helped the Delhi Police identity a 34-year-old man whose mutilated body was found in the Yamuna Khadar area and led investigators to arrest all three persons allegedly involved in his murder.

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The victim, identified as Chandan Saini, a resident of Nehru Vihar, was found dead near Jagat Pur Pushta Road in the Wazirabad area. The police said the body bore multiple injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, while the face had been severely disfigured, making visual identification difficult.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, a team from the Wazirabad police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the body. During the inspection, investigators noticed a tattoo bearing two names and a symbol on the deceased’s hand. Photographs of the body were circulated in nearby localities, and the tattoo helped establish the victim’s identity as Chandan Saini, son of late Vinod Chand.

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He said Saini was listed as a bad character of the Timarpur police station and had been involved in five criminal cases, including snatching, burglary and theft.

Following the recovery of the body, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Wazirabad police station on May 21 and an investigation was launched. During the probe, the police arrested all three accused allegedly involved in the murder.

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Banthia said the victim had an old enmity with the accused, which is believed to have been the motive behind the killing.

The police said the accused kept changing their locations after the murder and hid in different states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, to evade arrest.

The three-wheeler allegedly used in the commission of the crime has also been recovered.

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