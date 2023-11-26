Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

PTI

New Delhi, November 25

Municipal authorities in Delhi have identified people whose property tax due amount has crossed Rs 25 lakh and will soon launch prosecution against such “tax evaders”.

In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also appealed to all property owners whose data is not available on its website, to get their UPIC (Unique Property Identification Code) ID through the portal.

The last date to get the UPIC ID is December 31, it said.

The MCD is fully committed to providing better civic amenities to citizens. Working in this direction, its assessment and collection department after analysing data related to due property tax has identified owners whose property tax due amount stands worth over Rs 25 lakh, the statement said.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the onus to file self-assessment property tax returns lies solely with property owners, it said.

The MCD will soon take legal action against property tax defaulters and will file prosecution against them, it added.