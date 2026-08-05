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Home / Delhi / TB can be eliminated only through collective public participation: CM

TB can be eliminated only through collective public participation: CM

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday urged public representatives, corporate bodies, social organisations and citizens to actively support the Centre’s TB-Free India campaign, saying tuberculosis can be eliminated only through collective public participation.

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Addressing a sensitisation workshop for public representatives at the Delhi Secretariat, organised by the National Health Mission and the Delhi State Health Mission, Gupta said the TB-Free India campaign had grown into a nationwide people’s movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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She said Delhi had consistently achieved more than 95 per cent of the annual tuberculosis patient notification target set by the Centre. She also stressed that tuberculosis is completely curable through early diagnosis and by completing the prescribed course of treatment.

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The Chief Minister urged MPs, MLAs and councillors to spread awareness about tuberculosis, encourage people to undergo timely testing and motivate patients to complete their treatment. “TB is nothing to be ashamed of. It is a disease that can be completely cured with timely treatment,” she said. Highlighting the Nikshay Mitra initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which enables individuals, corporate bodies, institutions and organisations to voluntarily support TB patients with nutritional, diagnostic and vocational assistance during treatment, Gupta said more than 3,300 Nikshay Mitras are supporting patients in Delhi. She added that they have helped distribute over 1.2 lakh nutritional food baskets.

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