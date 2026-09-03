A primary teacher, along with a gym trainer, a school student and her boyfriend, hatched a plan to rob her uncle after learning that he had sold a property for Rs 75 lakh and killed him during the bid in Sector 3, Rohini, the police said on Wednesday.

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The accused have been identified as Simran Taneja (23), a primary teacher and niece of the deceased; Chirag (22), a gym trainer; and Paras (19), a Class XII student. The fourth accused, Himanshu, Taneja’s alleged boyfriend and a gym owner, is absconding.

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According to investigators, Taneja is the main conspirator behind the plot. The accused conducted a recce of the house on August 30 for nearly three hours.

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The police said Himanshu had tried to gain entry to the house the same day by impersonating a delivery agent. However, the victim, Rakesh Khanna (60), did not open the gate and foiled their plan. Khanna, a stock market investor, was alone in the house when the incident took place.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said a PCR call regarding the incident was received on Tuesday at 8:14 pm at South Rohini police station, reporting a house theft and an unconscious person inside the premises.

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A team immediately reached the hospital and the crime scene. Khanna was taken to Jaipur Golden Hospital by his family members wherein he was declared dead on arrival, Jaiswal mentioned.

The police, along with the FSL and Crime Team, inspected the spot. Prima facie investigation indicated that around 7:30 pm, three persons entered the house while one of their associates kept watch outside. During investigation, it was found that the accused had conducted a recce before executing the offence on Sunday, the DCP said.

The DCP said Taneja came to know that Khanna had sold some of his property for around Rs 75 lakh. Knowing this, Tanjeja allegedly hatched the conspiracy with her friend and gym owner Himanshu.

According to the police, the main conspirator took the victim’s wife and her mother to a mela (fair) in Paschim Vihar, West Delhi. Khanna was at home when Tanjeja took an auto-rickshaw to the house and asking her uncle to open the door.

Once the door was opened, her associates allegedly entered the house wearing helmets, caps and masks. They overpowered Khanna and pressed his mouth, causing him to fall unconscious. He subsequently died.

“The group allegedly entered the premises with the intention of committing robbery. Around Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and certain gold jewellery were reported stolen,” Jaiswal said.

The police have recovered around Rs 70,000 in cash and some of the gold jewellery reported stolen from the house.

A case under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS has been registered at the South Rohini police station. Efforts are on to nab Himanshu and recover the remaining stolen items.