Teacher hits girl with scissors, throws her off school building

PTI

New Delhi, December 16

A Class V student was allegedly hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the building of a municipal school by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital and is stated to be out of danger, officials said. The teacher employed at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school has been suspended and a probe has been initiated, a senior civic body official said.

A huge crowd gathered at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi’s Model Basti area following the incident.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, officials said.

The class teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with scissors and then threw her off the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

The accused has been detained, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder had been registered on the statement of an eyewitness.

“The teacher has been detained by the police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect,” a senior MCD official said.

Later, parents of many students gathered outside the school and lodged protest.

Some of the classmates of the victim also alleged that the teacher threatened to harm them.