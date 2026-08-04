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Home / Delhi / Teachers’ body opposes DU’s move to introduce one-year PG courses

Teachers’ body opposes DU’s move to introduce one-year PG courses

Says decision being pushed without adequate planning, consultation with statutory bodies

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
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The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) of Delhi University (DU) has opposed the university administration’s reported move to ask colleges to introduce one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes from the 2026–27 academic session, alleging that the decision is being pushed through without adequate planning, infrastructure or consultation with statutory bodies.

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In a statement issued on Saturday, the teachers’ body sharply criticised a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta to college principals, seeking details of colleges willing to introduce one-year PG programmes and asking them to submit proposed courses and student intake “immediately”.

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Reacting to the development, the DTF titled its statement, “A Premier University Is Being Reduced to a WhatsApp University!” It alleged that some colleges subsequently convened meetings of teachers-in-charge to discuss the proposal. According to the organisation, departments at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (SBSC) were asked during a Staff Council meeting to propose courses for the one-year PG programme.

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The DTF also claimed that a college principal informed faculty members that teaching for the new programme would be “over and above the existing load on teachers”, with no guest faculty being appointed.

Describing the move as “extremely frivolous”, the DTF questioned the university administration’s decision to proceed with the proposal shortly after the Academic Council and Executive Council meetings held on July 24 and July 30, respectively. The organisation alleged that such an important decision was being pursued without adequate discussion in the university’s statutory bodies.

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“Has Delhi University become a WhatsApp University run in ‘Emergency Mode’ without thinking through the ramifications of such knee-jerk actions?” the DTF asked.

The teachers’ body also raised concerns about the first batch of four-year undergraduate students, particularly those who opted to continue into the fourth year. It said the 2022 undergraduate admission batch had already faced difficulties related to the implementation of the fourth-year programme and was later confronted with limited seats in the one-year PG programme.

While acknowledging that the university had increased the number of seats in the one-year PG programme, the DTF claimed there had been no corresponding expansion of infrastructure or human resources. It said departments were already facing an “acute space crunch”, particularly for laboratory-based teaching.

The organisation further pointed out that students enrolling in the one-year PG programme are expected to study alongside second-year students of the existing two-year PG courses, whose classes have already begun, even though admissions to the one-year programme have not yet commenced. It also noted that the results of several fourth-year undergraduate courses are still awaited.

The DTF said it supports collaborative teaching involving college faculty but opposed what it described as “ill-designed moves by the university to bail out NEP-driven reforms”. It argued that shifting the programme to colleges could worsen existing workload pressures and undermine academic standards.

Despite repeated attempts, the DU Registrar did not respond to requests for comment.

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