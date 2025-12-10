Teachers protest Higher Education Commission Bill

University and college teachers from across India gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday under the banner of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (AIFUCTO) to protest against the proposed Higher Education Commission of India Bill and demand reforms in the higher education system.

Advertisement

In its statement, the federation said, “The AIFUCTO opposes the proposed bill.” The organisation accused the government of ignoring teachers’ concerns. The press note stated teachers assembled to protest against the “apathetic attitude of the government.” The protest also raised objections to the National Education Policy. The AIFUCTO said the call for the demonstration was taken after “several attempts and democratic movements in the past few years” failed to bring results. The organisation released a 30-point charter of demands, including repeal of NEP, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, and increasing education spending to 10% of the national budget.

Advertisement