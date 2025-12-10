DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Teachers protest Higher Education Commission Bill

Teachers protest Higher Education Commission Bill

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Istock
Advertisement

University and college teachers from across India gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday under the banner of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (AIFUCTO) to protest against the proposed Higher Education Commission of India Bill and demand reforms in the higher education system.

Advertisement

In its statement, the federation said, “The AIFUCTO opposes the proposed bill.” The organisation accused the government of ignoring teachers’ concerns. The press note stated teachers assembled to protest against the “apathetic attitude of the government.” The protest also raised objections to the National Education Policy. The AIFUCTO said the call for the demonstration was taken after “several attempts and democratic movements in the past few years” failed to bring results. The organisation released a 30-point charter of demands, including repeal of NEP, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, and increasing education spending to 10% of the national budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts