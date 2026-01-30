Tears, silence mark final journey of pilot, co-pilot of Ajit Pawar’s aircraft

Tears and folded hands marked the final farewell to Captain Sumit Kapoor, pilot-in-command of the ill-fated aircraft that crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati, and his co-pilot, Shambhavi Pathak. Their last rites were performed in Delhi on Thursday.

Captain Kapoor was cremated at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium in west Delhi, while Shambhavi Pathak’s last rites were held at a crematorium near Safdarjung Enclave in South Delhi.

A highly experienced aviator in his 50s, Captain Kapoor had logged over 15,000 flying hours. His mortal remains were consigned to flames amid quiet grief and folded hands. His body was not taken to his residence; instead, family members, friends, and neighbours gathered directly at the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

Several mourners remembered Kapoor as a warm-hearted neighbour and a committed professional whose sudden death has left the locality in shock. His close friend, Arvind Kumar, said Kapoor was deeply involved in community life and always ready to help others.

“Sumit was a good man and an affable neighbour. We used to meet every 10 to 15 days during our walks,” Kumar said.

“He is survived by his wife, a son, who is also a pilot, a daughter-in-law and a grandchild. He was building a house in this neighbourhood and was temporarily staying in a rented accommodation nearby,” he added.

Recalling the moment they learned about the crash, Kumar said the news came as a complete shock. “We came to know after watching the news around 10 am. We couldn’t even imagine that our friend was flying that aircraft. He used to sit with us, talk to everyone and was always willing to help. He was truly a good human being,” he said.

Meanwhile, a sombre silence descended on Safdarjung Enclave when the mortal remains of young pilot Shambhavi Pathak were brought to her home. The doors of the residence remained closed, and relatives spoke in hushed tones.

A local resident said the area had never witnessed such quiet before. “People were just standing there, not speaking, as if words had failed them,” the resident said.

Shambhavi’s mother, a teacher at Air Force Bal Bharati School, was said to be inconsolable. Her father, a retired Army pilot, rushed to Pune after hearing about the crash and later returned to Delhi for the last rites. Neighbours said the couple had been preparing for their daughter’s wedding.

A close family friend said Shambhavi would always be remembered for her boundless energy and infectious positivity. “She was not just a friend, but a best friend. None of us could match her enthusiasm or her positive outlook on life,” the friend said.

Shambhavi had been associated with VSR Ventures as a First Officer since 2022. An alumna of Air Force Bal Bharati School, she underwent flight training in New Zealand before earning her Commercial Pilot Licence. She later completed BSc in Aeronautics from Mumbai University and held several professional certifications, including a Frozen ATPL and a Flight Instructor Rating.