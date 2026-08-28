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Home / Delhi / Technology, innovation drive tech varsity’s vision for women leaders

Technology, innovation drive tech varsity’s vision for women leaders

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Education Minister Ashish Sood at the valedictory ceremony of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in New Delhi. Manas Ranjan Bhui
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the valedictory ceremony of the ‘Prabodhan’ Induction Programme 2026 at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), where the university’s state-of-the-art lecture hall complex was also inaugurated.

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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood was also present at the event.

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The newly inaugurated lecture hall complex is equipped with modern facilities aimed at providing students with a contemporary environment for teaching, interaction and knowledge exchange.

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The event highlighted IGDTUW’s growing focus on emerging technologies, innovation and industry-oriented education. The university’s students have developed 75 surveillance drones for the Delhi Police under the NETRA-NAARI-NETRITVA initiative, aimed at training students and women police personnel in drone technology and surveillance.

IGDTUW students also secured more than 1,000 placement offers during the recent placement season, with the highest package reaching Rs 1 crore.

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Addressing students, Lieutenant Governor and IGDTUW Chancellor Taranjit Singh Sandhu encouraged them to become innovators and leaders, saying: “Students are not merely preparing for future jobs, but to shape a developed India.”

He said the responsibility of the younger generation goes beyond using technology, adding that students must become creators and innovators capable of developing technologies that can transform sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, manufacturing and governance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the growing participation of women in technology, science, engineering, space and defence. She urged students to move beyond merely using existing technologies and focus on building AI and other emerging technologies.

“Technology, knowledge and experience have no gender,” the Chief Minister said, adding that daughters should develop curiosity, courage and character and become job creators rather than merely job seekers.

The Delhi Government, she said, is working to ensure equal opportunities for quality education, modern infrastructure, skill development and talent advancement for daughters in the capital.

Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasised the importance of technology, skills, innovation and practical learning. Referring to the surveillance drones developed by IGDTUW students, he said such initiatives demonstrate the ability of young innovators to turn technology into solutions for real-world challenges.

Sood said the Delhi Government has approved a Rs 400 crore Startup and Incubation Policy to provide a platform for students and young entrepreneurs. He also said the government is working towards developing an Education City spread across around 160 acres.

The university has also expanded opportunities in areas including Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Mathematics and Computing. Around Rs 8 crore has been provided for the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Drone Technology, while a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security has also been established.

The programme also saw the release of the ‘IGDTUW Times’ booklet, covering the university’s academic achievements, student activities, research and innovation. Outstanding students and Best Vice Chancellor Interns were also felicitated during the ceremony.

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