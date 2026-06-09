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Home / Delhi / Teen dies after jumping from 4th floor in Gurugram village

Teen dies after jumping from 4th floor in Gurugram village

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:03 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a house in Bhangrola village, Gurugram. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation.

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According to the police, the deceased, identified as Vishal, was a resident of Manona village in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. He lived in a rented accommodation in Bhangrola village and worked for a private company in Manesar.

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The police said Vishal was in a live-in relationship with a young woman. The couple had reportedly rented a room after introducing themselves to the landlord as husband and wife.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the families of both individuals had recently learnt about the relationship. The police said the young man was under mental stress thereafter.

On Saturday night, he allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the building. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

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After receiving information about the incident, a team from Kherki Daula police station reached the spot. The police said statements of family members were being recorded and further investigations were under way.

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