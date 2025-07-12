Teen drowns while swimming in pond at Ashoka Park

A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a pond at Ashoka Park in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony area, the police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the teenager, identified as Salman, a resident of Kastbadda village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, went to the park with some acquaintances.
"A PCR call was received regarding the drowning incident, following which a police team rushed to the spot," an officer said. The police said the boy had recently arrived in Delhi to meet his father, who works as a labourer and stays in a rented accommodation
in Khijrabad.
