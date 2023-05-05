Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

PTI

New Delhi, May 4

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura for allegedly creating fake WhatsApp accounts of people and demanding money from their kin on the pretext of hospital emergencies, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint last year on April 22, saying his WhatsApp account was hacked and someone was demanding money from his relatives and friends by using his identity and photos.

The teenager told the complainant’s relatives that he was in an urgent need of money for hospital admission and would return it in two days. One of his relatives transferred Rs 80,000 to the teenager, a police officer said.

During the investigation, police conducted a raid in Mathura and apprehended the juvenile on Wednesday. Two mobile phones allegedly used in the crime were recovered from him, he said.