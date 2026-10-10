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Home / Delhi / Teen found dead at classmate’s house, family alleges murder

Teen found dead at classmate’s house, family alleges murder

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:48 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Deceased Arjun. file photo
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A 17-year-old Class 10 student was found hanging at his female classmate’s house in Faridabad on Thursday night, triggering protests and vandalism by his family members and other residents, who alleged murder.

The incident took place in Shiv Shakti Enclave, while the deceased, Arjun, lived in Sai Nagar Part-2. Following the incident, his relatives gathered outside the girl’s house and created a commotion. The situation escalated when an enraged crowd allegedly vandalised the house and pelted stones at the police, leaving two personnel injured. Additional police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control. The body was taken to BK Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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Arjun’s father, Bhushan, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, said his son had returned from school around 2 pm on Thursday. At around 2.30 pm, a young man came to their house and took Arjun away. At 4.30 pm, a woman informed him about his son’s death.

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“When I went to the girl’s house, I found my son’s body hanging from a rope. My son and the girl had known each other for about two years. A meeting regarding this matter had been held at the school some time ago. Since then, my son had stopped going towards the girl’s street. It was the girl’s family who killed my son,” Bhushan alleged.

However, the girl’s family accused Arjun of repeatedly harassing their daughter. They told the police that both teenagers attended the same school and that they had earlier lodged a complaint with the school against him. The family claimed Arjun’s relatives had apologised at the time. According to the girl’s family, Arjun entered their house late at night and died by suicide by hanging himself.

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“The teenager’s body has been sent to BK Hospital for a post-mortem examination. During the night, the teenager’s family members created a commotion and vandalised the girl’s house. We are investigating the entire matter,” said Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Kheri Pul police station. The police have recorded statements from both families and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

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