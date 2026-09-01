Teen gang-raped inside sleeper bus in Greater Noida

A 16-year-old girl, who was travelling to his cousin’s house in Noida from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri after being scolded by her family members, was allegedly gang-raped by a bus driver and conductor who offered her a left in a sleeper bus in Greater Noida. The bus travelled over 40 kms from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida to Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Kashmere Gate, in Delhi.

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According to the police, the accused identified as Kuldeep (39) and Sandeep (26) were arrested.

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The incident, which has parallels with the December 2012 Nirbhaya case, took place on August 4 after the teen boarded the empty bus to travel to Noida Sector 63.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt confirmed to The Tribune that considering the gravity of the matter, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. The bus was traced to the Timarpur area in North Delhi where the accused were taken into custody.

She said though the incident took place in Greater Noida, the case was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station after the victim approached the police there to lodge a complaint.

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She said the victim was given medical treatment and counselled before being safely handed over to the family.

In her police complaint, the survivor said she left home for her cousin’s place in Noida without telling her family after her mother scolded her over studies. She got down in Noida’s Pari Chowk amid heavy rain and darkness. The girl realised that she had not yet reached her destination. It was already 9 pm.

She then came across a sleeper bus and was offered a lift. The accused allegedly took her inside the bus and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, they abandoned her near Ring Road in the Kashmere Gate area. She subsequently filed the police complaint, triggering an immediate search for the accused.

The police said the ‘sleeper’ bus had curtains covering the berths, which the accused allegedly took advantage of. A forensic team recovered strands of the girl’s hair inside the bus. The police have seized the bus. Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the route taken by the bus.

According to sources, the accused had taken the bus to Surajpur workshop for repairs and were bringing it back to Timarpur when they came across the girl.