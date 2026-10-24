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Home / Delhi / Teen girl sent fake bomb-threat email to own school to get it closed, says Delhi Police

Teen girl sent fake bomb-threat email to own school to get it closed, says Delhi Police

The student, who is a minor, was traced following a technical investigation into the threatening email received by the school on Oct 23

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:57 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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A teenage girl student allegedly sent a fake bomb-threat email to Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road to get the institution closed for the day, police said on Saturday.

The student, who is a minor, was traced following a technical investigation into the threatening email received by the school on October 23, police said.

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The email carried the subject line “Bombs Placed in Your Building”, prompting police to launch an investigation amid a recent spate of bomb-threat emails targeting schools in Delhi.

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Police conducted a detailed technical investigation and examined digital evidence and linkages to identify the sender.

The investigation established that the alleged sender was a student of the same school, they said, adding that her motive was to get the school closed for the day.

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Police said relevant legal action had been initiated against the girl in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Further proceedings are under way as per law.

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