Teen helper crushed to death in dumper unloading accident

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old helper died after being buried under a load of gravel while it was being unloaded from a dumper at a construction site in Sector 113. The police impounded the dumper and registered a case against its driver.

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The incident took place late on Thursday night at the construction site in Sector 113. It came to light when the driver could not find the helper and checked footage from CCTV cameras installed at the site. The footage showed the teenager being buried under the gravel. Workers immediately removed the gravel and pulled him out, but it was already too late. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Priyanshu Maurya (16), a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a helper on the dumper truck. His family currently lives in Prempur Losani in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district.

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The police said a dumper carrying gravel arrived at the construction site in Sector 113 at around 1 am on July 3. The driver asked Priyanshu to go to the rear of the vehicle and open the dumper’s tailgate. As soon as he opened it, the driver engaged the hydraulic lift to begin unloading the gravel. During the process, Priyanshu lost his balance and a large quantity of gravel fell onto his legs. He shouted for help, but the driver did not hear him due to engine sound and continued unloading the entire load. Within moments, the teenager was completely buried under the pile of gravel but driver still unaware.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage confirmed that Priyanshu had been buried under the gravel. Based on a complaint lodged by his father, Durga Prasad Maurya, the Bajghera police registered an FIR against the dumper driver. After the post-mortem examination, the police handed over the body to the family.