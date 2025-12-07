DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Teen killed, another injuredin car-bike collision at Rohini

Teen killed, another injuredin car-bike collision at Rohini

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

A teenager was killed and another suffered injuries after a car hit a motorcycle on Bawana Road near Mahadev Chowk in Rohini on Saturday, the police said.

Advertisement

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Shahbad Dairy police station on Friday regarding an accident. A team rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the car, which was coming from the Bawana side, collided with the bike bearing two 18-year-old youths and both were taken to Maharishi Valmiki (MV) Hospital, an official said.

Advertisement

The injured motorcyclist was identified as Yashodan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, while his pillion friend as Ansh, from Rohini Sector 35, succumbed to the injuries during treatment at BSA Hospital, the official added.

Moreover, six occupants of the car were also admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The police said the car was being driven by Akash, 22, a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

A case has been registered under Sections 281(1) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against the driver, the cop mentioned.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts