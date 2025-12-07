Teen killed, another injuredin car-bike collision at Rohini

A teenager was killed and another suffered injuries after a car hit a motorcycle on Bawana Road near Mahadev Chowk in Rohini on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Shahbad Dairy police station on Friday regarding an accident. A team rushed to the spot.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the car, which was coming from the Bawana side, collided with the bike bearing two 18-year-old youths and both were taken to Maharishi Valmiki (MV) Hospital, an official said.

The injured motorcyclist was identified as Yashodan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, while his pillion friend as Ansh, from Rohini Sector 35, succumbed to the injuries during treatment at BSA Hospital, the official added.

Moreover, six occupants of the car were also admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police said the car was being driven by Akash, 22, a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

A case has been registered under Sections 281(1) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against the driver, the cop mentioned.