Teen killed in road accident near Haiderpur

A 15-year-old boy died in a road accident near the Max Hospital Road in the Haiderpur area on Saturday, the police said.

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According to officials, the police received a PCR call regarding the mishap. The police reached the spot and found the boy lying injured.

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The victim, identified as Vishal, a resident of Haiderpur village in Shalimar Bagh, was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The police said the offending Tata Tempo 407 vehicle was found at the scene in a damaged condition. A crime team examined the site and collected evidence.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal accident.