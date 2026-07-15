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Home / Delhi / Teen shoots himself using licensed pistol in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, leaves note behind

Teen shoots himself using licensed pistol in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, leaves note behind

Handwritten note recovered; firearm seized for investigation

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old boy was found dead at his residence in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, with preliminary investigations indicating a suspected case of suicide, police said on Wednesday.

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According to the police, information about the incident was received at Tilak Nagar police station on July 14, following which a police team and a CAT ambulance rushed to the family’s rented accommodation in Chaukhandi.

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The teenager had already been declared dead by the time the police arrived.

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During the inquiry, police found that the boy lived with his family, who have been residing in Delhi for nearly two decades. His father runs a chole-kulche cart in Dwarka. The deceased, the youngest among four siblings, had recently passed Class 12.

Police said the incident occurred while the teenager, his father and a relative were present at home. A licensed firearm belonging to the family was recovered during the investigation. The licence, police said, is valid until 2030.

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A Crime Team examined the scene and collected forensic evidence.

Investigators also recovered a handwritten note in which the teenager reportedly referred to feelings of social guilt.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this stage. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at DDU Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inquest proceedings under the relevant provisions of law are under way, and further investigation is in progress.

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