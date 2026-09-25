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Home / Delhi / Teen stabbed over old enmity in Trilokpuri

Teen stabbed over old enmity in Trilokpuri

Three juveniles apprehended, 2 knives recovered

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by four minors in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri in retaliation for an assault on one of them around 15 days ago, police said on Thursday.

The teenager and his associates had allegedly beaten one of the minors around two weeks ago, following which the juvenile, along with three people, allegedly intercepted and attacked the boy on Wednesday night, they said.

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A PCR call regarding the stabbing in Trilokpuri was received at the Mayur Vihar police station around 9.30 pm, following which police teams reached the spot and LBS Hospital, officials said.

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The injured teenager was found admitted to LBS Hospital and was later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment, the police said.

An FIR has been registered. Three of the four juveniles have been apprehended and two knives allegedly used in the attack have been recovered, the police said. Efforts are underway to apprehend the fourth juvenile.

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