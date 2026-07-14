Teen stabbed to death, 3 land in Delhi Police net

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death during a confrontation with his girlfriend’s brother in southeast Delhi’s Molarband area. The police have apprehended three persons in this connection, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects. The police said they received information about the incident around 8 pm on Sunday from the local beat staff.

Advertisement

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim, a resident of Molarband Extension, had allegedly been called to the spot by the brother of a girl with whom he was reportedly in a relationship. The teenager reached the location with three friends, where an altercation allegedly broke out between the two groups.

Advertisement

During the confrontation, the boy was allegedly stabbed in the chest and abdomen with a sharp weapon. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

The police said a crime team inspected the spot and a case had been registered. Three accused have been apprehended in this connection, while the police are conducting raids to trace the remaining suspects.