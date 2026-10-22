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Home / Delhi / Teen stabbed to death during Durga idol immersion in Delhi

Teen stabbed to death during Durga idol immersion in Delhi

Four minors apprehended, dagger used in crime recovered

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A Class IX student was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of minors during the immersion of Durga idols in the Pitampura area of Rohini following a dispute over a comment on a girl’s social media profile.

The police apprehended four minors in connection with the murder based on CCTV footage and recovered the dagger allegedly used in the crime.

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According to officials, the incident took place on October 20 near QU Block of Pitampura. The injured persons, Ashu and Arun, were taken to BSA Hospital, where Arun was declared dead on arrival, while Ashu was found to have sustained a stab injury, an officer said.

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According to Ashu, the incident occurred after 7.30 pm when they were participating in the Durga idol immersion procession. He said he was left behind due to traffic when some boys approached him and stabbed him in the thighs.

Ashu said he abandoned his motorcycle and tried to flee but saw the assailants attacking Arun as well. “There were at least six people, but I could identify only two,” he said.

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During investigation, the police found that the stabbing followed an altercation over a girl. The two were allegedly stabbed by the same person. A case has been registered at the Maurya Enclave police station.

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