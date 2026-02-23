DT
Home / Delhi / Teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri; 3 juveniles apprehended

Teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri; 3 juveniles apprehended

Preliminary investigation suggests a minor dispute between the victim and the accused escalated into a scuffle

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:19 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death following a minor altercation in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Monday.

Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The police received a call around 9 pm on Sunday regarding a stabbing incident in the locality.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the injured boy to a nearby hospital where he later died during treatment.

The victim, identified as Lalu, used to assist his relative at a stall in the area.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation suggests a minor dispute between the victim and the accused escalated into a scuffle. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim.

"All three juveniles have been apprehended. The weapon used in the offence has been seized," the officer said.

Police have registered a case and were further investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and motive behind the killing.

Tags :
