Teen stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini, 3 juveniles apprehended

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel in northwest Delhi’s Karala area, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with the murder and launched further investigation.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received information on Thursday from a hospital in Rohini about the teenager, who was brought with stab injuries and was declared dead.

Advertisement

A police team reached the hospital and later inspected the crime scene.

“During the inquiry, the team recorded the statement of the cousin of the deceased, who is also a juvenile. He claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident. He told the police that he rushed to the spot along with his friend Armaan (18) after receiving a call about a quarrel involving others,” a police officer said.

Advertisement

The officer further said that the deceased and others were involved in a heated argument with three boys — all 15 years old. During the scuffle, one of the juveniles allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen and thigh, the officer said, adding that the accused fled the spot soon after.

“We checked CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence. Two of the juveniles were apprehended. The deceased was a class 11 student at a private school in Karala. His father works with the NDPL, while his mother is a homemaker. We are questioning the juveniles to know the exact reason behind the murder,” added the officer.