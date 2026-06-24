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Home / Delhi / Teen stabbed to death over Rs 150 dispute in west Delhi; 3 juveniles held

Teen stabbed to death over Rs 150 dispute in west Delhi; 3 juveniles held

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:58 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Three juveniles stabbed a 19-year-old boy to death in the Tilak Nagar area following an argument because he refused to return Rs 150 he had borrowed from one of the minors, an official said on Wednesday.

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Police have apprehended the accused after analysing CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence and said the victim, Paras, sustained multiple stab injuries during the attack on the night of June 21. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.

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According to police, the juveniles confronted Paras on the night of the incident over a money dispute.

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"After an altercation, he fled the scene. However, the trio allegedly tracked him down again around 12.15 am, caught him, and assaulted him. During the attack, one of the juveniles repeatedly stabbed Paras with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries. Further investigation is underway," police said.

Police said they received a PCR call from the victim's sister, who informed them that her brother had been stabbed and was being treated at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. A police team rushed to the spot and found blood stains near the crime scene.

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The victim's sister told police she found her brother lying injured and unconscious near their residence and had no clue about the attackers.

"Police scanned CCTV footage from the locality and developed leads through local intelligence. These efforts led them to three juveniles, who were apprehended from a park in the Chowkhandi area on Tuesday," a senior police officer said.

"During interrogation, the juveniles disclosed that around 40-45 days ago, the deceased had taken Rs 150 from one of them and had refused to return the amount. The dispute continued and eventually led to the fatal assault," a police officer said.

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