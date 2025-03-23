DT
Teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree at Delhi's Hauz Khas park

The police received a call in this regard on Sunday morning by a man working as a security guard in the park
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A boy and a girl, both aged 17 years, were found hanging from a tree at a park in southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas area in the early hours of Sunday, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The boy was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and the girl was wearing a green dress. The duo hanged themselves with the "common nylon rope" on a branch of a tree in Deer Park.

The officer said that they had received a PCR call in this regard at 6.31 am by a man working as a security guard in the park.

Responding to the call, the police staff rushed to the spot and found the bodies. The bodies were brought down and their bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The forensic teams have thoroughly scanned the area where the incident took place and lifted all vital exhibits from the spot. The police have begun an investigation.

