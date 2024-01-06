Teenager hurt in firing at Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, January 5
A 13-year-old boy was injured allegedly in firing between two rival gangs in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police said on Friday.
The victim suffered a bullet injury in his thigh and has been admitted to a hospital. He is out of danger, the police said.
A case of attempt to murder was registered against the suspects who have been identified. The attackers had allegedly come for one Sagar, who is facing at least two cases of attempt to murder, a police officer said.
Following an argument, they opened fire at Sagar but he escaped. The stray bullet hit the boy, who was playing in a park.
A native of Bihar, the injured boy studies in a madrassa and also lives on its premises.
Sagar and his rival gang members were arrested for allegedly attacking each other last June. They got bail in November, the police said.
