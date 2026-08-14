Teenager kills father, dies by suicide by jumping before Metro train in Noida

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his father and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train at the Sector 52 station here, police said on Friday.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the teenager allegedly killed his father, Raju Sharma, a tutor, and subsequently went to the metro station, they said.

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According to preliminary investigation, the teenager had been living with his father in the rented accommodation in Garhi Chaukhandi village for about three months and was depressed over his father’s alleged harsh behaviour and his mother’s absence.

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Police said the boy’s mother had left Raju after the Covid pandemic and was living separately.

“Early Wednesday morning, while his father was asleep, he killed Raju. Afterward, he went to the Sector-52 Metro station, where he attempted to take his own life by jumping in front of a train,” police said.

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The Sector 49 police station received information through Dial-112 that a boy had jumped before a train at the Metro station. Metro staff and security personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased later identified as the 16-year-old boy, son of Raju Sharma and a resident of Sector 73 in Noida. After completion of the inquest proceedings, his body was sent for the postmortem examination and later handed over to his mother and maternal uncle, police said.

The discovery of Raju’s body came later. Arun, Raju’s brother, approached police outposts at Parthala and Garhi Chaukhandi seeking help in locating his brother’s rented accommodation.

Late Thursday night, police and Arun reached the rented room after receiving information about a foul smell emanating from the premises near Tikona Park in Garhi Chaukhandi. Raju’s body was subsequently recovered and sent for the postmortem examination after completion of the inquest proceedings.

Further investigation is underway, police said.