Teenager stabs 7-year-old boy to death in Gurugram, arrested

The Gurugram police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for the murder of a seven-year-old child, whose body was found near Kalwadi village along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the teenager confessed to have killed the child to avenge the humiliation he faced after being caught for stealing the mobile phone of the victim’s father. He lured the child away from home and stabbed him over 18 times with a pair of scissors, which has been recovered by the police.

The case came to light when local residents discovered the blood-soaked body along the KMP Expressway and informed the police. The boy had multiple injuries on his chest and forehead, and a scissor was found near the body. An FIR was registered at the Bilaspur police station, and the body was sent for postmortem.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Ashish, originally from Palkari village in Alwar district, Rajasthan. His family had been living in a rented home in Fatehpur village for the past three months. His father, Kamal, works in a private company, and the family includes Ashish’s mother, elder brother and sister.

The accused was arrested from his village late Sunday night. The police said the teenager initially pretended to help search for Ashish, but broke down and confessed when confronted by Ashish’s father. “The accused revealed that he had stolen the mobile phone of Ashish’s father, and Ashish informed his father about the theft. Following this, Ashish’s father recovered the phone from him, and both he and his father had to apologise. He said he wanted to avenge the humiliation,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police.

Advertisement

The juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.