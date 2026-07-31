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Home / Delhi / Teenager wearing earphones run over by goods train

Teenager wearing earphones run over by goods train

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:22 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A Class IX student who was walking along railway tracks while wearing earphones was killed after being struck by a goods train in Faridabad, police said. The body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been launched.

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According to the police, the incident took place at around 9:00 pm on Wednesday near Prahaladpur village in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh area.

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The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Sagar, a native of Bhawan Nagla Hasanpur village in Palwal district. He was a Class IX student and had travelled to Prahaladpur village with his mother to visit his maternal grandparents.

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Police said that on Wednesday night, following a power outage in the area, Sagar went for a walk towards the railway tracks with some young children from the village. He was reportedly walking along the tracks while wearing earphones.

Meanwhile, a goods train approached from behind, but Sagar did not hear it because he was using earphones. By the time he realised what was happening, the train had struck him. He died at the scene.

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After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary. Following a post-mortem on Thursday, the body was handed over to his family.

“The accident occurred because the young man was walking on the railway track while using earphones. We also urge people to exercise caution near railway tracks and avoid walking on or alongside them while wearing earphones in order to prevent such accidents,” said Inspector Prakash Chand, SHO of Sadar Ballabgarh police station.

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