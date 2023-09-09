Teen's gun hoax sends police into action in Old Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

A 14-year-old boy allegedly made a hoax call on Saturday about the presence of a man near Jama Masjid with guns, police said.

"There was a call that someone was near Jama Masjid with guns. We have verified it through protocol, but it was a hoax call made by a 14-year-old. Everything is under control. Police are on the ground with strategic deployment and will maintain the same discipline," an officer said.

On Friday, a 21-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area for a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit.

The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held.

The national capital is under heavy security for the two-day G20 Summit that began on Saturday.

