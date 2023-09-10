Teen’s hoax call sends police into a tizzy

New Delhi, September 9
A 14-year-old boy allegedly made a hoax call on Saturday about the presence of a man near Jama Masjid with guns, police said.
“There was a call that someone was near Jama Masjid with guns. We have verified it through protocol, but it was a hoax call made by a 14-year-old. Everything is under control. Police are on the ground with strategic deployment,” an officer said.
On Friday, a 21-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area for a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G 20: Delhi declaration adopted, consensus after hardball negotiations on Ukraine conflict
India achieves big diplomatic victory on first day of summit...
In 'Bharat' nameplate, PM's firm message
Amid name change row, ‘Bharat’ replaces ‘India’