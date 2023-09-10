Teen’s hoax call sends police into a tizzy

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

A 14-year-old boy allegedly made a hoax call on Saturday about the presence of a man near Jama Masjid with guns, police said.

“There was a call that someone was near Jama Masjid with guns. We have verified it through protocol, but it was a hoax call made by a 14-year-old. Everything is under control. Police are on the ground with strategic deployment,” an officer said.

On Friday, a 21-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area for a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit.