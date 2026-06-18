Telangana delegation to join CJP protest in Delhi on June 20

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday announced that a delegation from Telangana would travel to New Delhi to participate in its nationwide protest on June 20, as the organisation sought to extend its campaign beyond state boundaries and highlight issues ranging from the alleged assault on its founder to student suicides linked to examination-related concerns.

Advertisement

Party leaders said the Telangana contingent would join protesters from several states in the national capital. They described the demonstration as part of a wider mobilisation that has gained support across different regions in recent weeks. The announcement came days after the party stepped up its public outreach following the alleged assault on its founder, Abhijit Dipke. The organisation said the incident had strengthened support for its campaign and encouraged more people to participate in its activities.

Advertisement

According to CJP, its recent protests have witnessed participation from thousands of people in Telangana and received support from individuals and groups in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Assam. Its representatives claimed the response showed growing public engagement with the issues raised by the organisation.

Advertisement

Along with condemning the alleged attack on Dipke, the party earlier on Wednesday highlighted concerns over student suicides, which it linked to alleged irregularities in examinations. CJP said the issue would remain a key part of the discussions and demands during the June 20 protest in New Delhi.

The organisation used the press conference to appeal for greater participation from southern states in the upcoming demonstration. It announced a dedicated contact number for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and said people interested in joining the movement could register their support by giving a missed call to 7277773355.