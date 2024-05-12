Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 11

A day after his release from the Tihar jail after enduring a 50-day imprisonment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wasted no time in igniting activism amongst his party cadres. He embarked on a day-long roadshow with a tint of spiritual solace mixed with political fervour accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. He commenced his journey with prayers at the Hanuman temple and the Navgrah temple in Connaught Place. He addressed a rally in support of AAP’s South Delhi candidate, Sahi Ram Pahalwan, in Mehruali.

Sanjay Singh raises age question again After Arvind Kejriwal raised questions about PM Modi’s retirement next year, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stirred the hornet’s nest again. “PM Modi himself has made a rule that BJP leaders will retire after turning 75. Why won't he implement this rule on himself?” questioned Sanjay Singh at a press conference. “The PM must clarify whether he intends to adhere to the rules and principles he himself established,” he said. AAP’s unwavering resolve They knew they could not defeat AAP, so a plan was hatched to send me to jail to destabilise the Delhi Government, but we did not fall in their trap. — Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Addressing the press in a charged atmosphere, amidst cheering crowds, Kejriwal minced no words, rallying against what he termed as “dictatorship” imposed by the BJP-led Central Government. “They arrested me without cause, but they underestimated the power of the AAP. We are more than individuals, we are an idea,” he declared.

Echoing Kejriwal’s sentiments, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asserted, “The AAP is an idea that cannot be suppressed by mere arrests. We stand united against tyranny.”

The roadshow also traversed through Krishna Nagar in support of AAP’s East Delhi candidate, Kuldeep Kumar. Kejriwal outlined his vision for Delhi, promising statehood and autonomy from central interference.

